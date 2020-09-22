Money Heist Season 5: Release Date & Professor’s Next Plan

La Casa de Papel (Spanish for The House of Paper) or Money Heist is a Spanish crime thriller directed by Alex Pina. The series outlines two detailed heists led by the professor (Alvaro Morte) on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain

Advertisement

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date

The release of season 5 has officially been confirmed by Netflix. Following with a devastating update, that came forward on July 31st, that this will be the last outline of the series with 10 total episodes. Creator Alex Pina said, “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season”.

Advertisement

Looking back, season 1 and 2 were released in May and October 2017; while season 3and 4 were released in July 2019 and April 2020, respectively. While Netflix has not announced the release date of season 5 yet, the shooting has already commenced on August 3rd in Denmark which will later be continued in Spain and Portugal. Considering all these facts, season 5 is expected to release in early2021, but there might be a few month’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor’s Next Plan

The first heist was carried out in two seasons so the second one was naturally expected to end at season 4. But as we all know, season 4 was left at a cliff hanger with the professor being held at gunpoint with Sierra saying “checkmate” before the screen blacked.

The plot of Money Heist Season 5

While no plot details have yet been released as season 5 has just been confirmed, the director Alex Pina has teased an incoming war in the final season. He said the following in his interview with Entertainment Weekly. Read Also The Witcher Season 2 Updates Cychron

“Weare moving from a chess game – a mere intellectual strategy – to a war strategy: attack and contention. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain. However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war. It is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot.”

Some of the stars have already confirmed their return on their Instagram stories. We cant wait to see them back one last time!

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer

An official trailer for season 5 has not been released yet, Cychron will update this article when it does.

.