Money Heist 5: Professor’s new enemy reveals: Casting spoilers

Money Heist 5: Professor’s new enemy is revealed by writer Alex Pina. In the last episode of season four, a pregnant woman Alicia Sierra was dismissed from the Spanish police because she opened up a spot for another inspector to make an entry.

Alicia finally caught the professor pointing the gun at him. This is the scene where the fourth season was finished.

A Spanish thriller series, Money Heist has been renewed for its fifth and final season by Netflix. While fans are still glued to Season four of the show, the showrunner, Álex Pina shared some exciting news – that is sure to make your day.

While fans are stuck yet to Season four of the show, the showrunner, Álex Pina shared some energizing news – that makes certain to fill your heart with joy.

Because of the progressing pandemic, the entertainment industry around the world has been affected. However, some positive news for Money Heist fans is that the shooting for the fifth part of the show is in progress. Toward the finish of season four, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) was held at gunpoint by dismissed police assessor Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), who had infiltrated his hideout. The season also had the team of robbers declaring war following the tragic death of Nairobi (Alba Flores).

Professor’s new enemy reveals

When fans last left the Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) the former police inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) had infiltrated his hideout to hold him at gunpoint. It has been said that New enemy may be Alicia Sierra who may use Professor to get her job back and handed over to the police. This is what prediction has been analyzed by fans till yet. But every time we predicted this show become useless. It is a thriller Spanish season that people love to watch.

When will Money Heist release part 5, Will professor die in last season ? what can we expect in last season ?

to know answers, click here https://cychron.com/when-will-money-heist-release-part-5-will-professor-die-in-last-season-what-can-we-expect-in-last-season/