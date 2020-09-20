Moana 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline Check Here

As you all know that Moana is an American animated adventure film. After the first part, the movie is coming back with the second edition and the fans are looking quite excited about the movie. The first part of the movie was quite amazing and create good buzz between fans also, the Moana get so many awards after the first release. Now the Moana 2 is ready to get a release and here we will give you all updates and information about the Second part of Moana.

The Animated adventure movie Moana is directed by Ron Clements and John Musker also the movie is written by Chris Williams. The movie is produced by Osnat Shurerand Auli’i Cravalho is doing the lead role in the movie. After the first part of the movie, fans are excitedly waiting for Moana 2 and now Disney is planning to make the second part of the movie.

Moana 2 Release Date-

The first part of the movie was released in 2016 and now the makers are planning to make the part second. Well, the makers didn’t announce any exact date for TheMoana 2 release because of the COVID-19 pandemic, makers postponed the Moana 2 shoot. It’s hard to say about the release date of Moana 2 but if we get any information about the Moana 2 then we cychron.com will defiantly inform you.

Moana 2 Cast-

In the second part of the Moana you will see same old cast of the part one but there are some new characters who will join the movie and make it more amazing also, in the part second you will see a different side of Moana’s life where she again does an adventure with her partners. Here is the expected cast of Moana 2.

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

Rachel House as Tala

Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa

Alan Tudyk as Heihei

Moana 2 Storyline-

In the first part of the Moana, you all have seen the birth of Moana and her craze for sea after so many allegations by her father Moana Went to the sea to give the earth his heart also, in her journey Moana meets Maui who cape earth heart. After that, they both are starts an adventure journey and make their mission successful.

Well, there is no exact storyline for Moana 2 but according to the source in the second part of the movie you all will see a love interest of Moana and again Moanawent to an adventure mission with Maui.

Here are the all updates of Moana 2 and we’re sure you all are going to love the second part of the movie as well. The Moana is an honest and fearless girl and she can do everything with her partners. For the latest updates stay tuned with us.