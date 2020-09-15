Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Spoiler Updates Check All Information Here!

As you all know that Mirzapur is a crime-action web television series. After the first successful season Makers are all set with Mirzapurseason 2 and here we will give you all recent updates about Mirzapur season 2.

The Mirzapur season 2 was scheduled to release in 2020Starting but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the web series get postponed, and now the Mirzapur season 2 is ready to get released. The Mirzapur season one was released in 2018 and after two years Mirzapur Season 2 comes with a new story.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date-

The Mirzapur Season 2 will be released on 23 October and you can watch the web television series in Amazon Prime Video. In the Mirzapur season 2, you will see some new twists which entertain you another level. Also Read Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Other Things !!!

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast-

In Mirzapur Season 2 you will see the same old characters of Mirzapur season one also, the makers coming up with some new characters. They all will come with a new story and entertain you as well.

Ali Faizal as Guddu

Vikrant Massey as Bablu

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen

Rashika Duggal as Beena

Divyendu Sharma as Munna

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta

Vijay Verma

Mirzapur Season 2 Story Plot-

Well, the Mirzapur season one entertains fans in good numbers and the story was quite amazing. Now the Mirzapur season 2 is ready to get released and all the fans are excited about the Mirzapur season 2.

So, in Mirzapur Season 2 you will see a story that is connected with Season one. In Mirzapur season one end you saw that Munna destroyedGuddu’s life by killing his wife Sweety and Brother Bablu. Now the Season 2 starts with this ending where Guddu tries to take his revenge from Munna and his gang leaders.

The Story is looking quite amazing and just like the first season the second season will also entertain and amaze you in good numbers.