Microsoft Investigates securing of TikTok activities before buying. Microsoft is investigating a securing of TikTok’s activities in the U.S., as per a people acquainted with the issue. An arrangement deal would give the product company a well known social media life support and mitigate U.S. government pressure on the Chinese owner of the video-sharing application.

Today Donald Trump stated that “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the US.”

Microsoft, headed by Indian-American Satya Nadella, is in cutting edge converses with gain the US operation of TikTok. The Deal could be worth billions.

Technology giant Microsoft is ahead of time conversation with acquiring TikTok’s US activities. On Friday, even President Donald Trump said his organization is thinking about banning the Chinese video application.

President Trump said at the White House. We’re looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok,”

“We may be doing some other things. There are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening, so we’ll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot of alternatives concerning TikTok,” he added

TikTok has more than once dismissed allegations that it provides client information to China or is obligated to Beijing, even though ByteDance is based there. TikTok now has a U.S.- based CEO and ByteDance has considered creation other authoritative changes to fulfill U.S. authorities

a TikTok spokeswoman stated Friday that “Hundreds of millions of people come to TikTok for entertainment and connection, including our community of creators and artists who are building livelihoods from the platform,”

“We’re motivated by their passion and creativity, and committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform.”

On Thursday, U.S. Legislators Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, composed the Justice Department requesting an examination of whether TikTok has disregarded the established privileges of Americans by offering private data to the Chinese government.