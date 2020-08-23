Manish Sisodiya’s take on NEET and JEE main. As the other exams have been either canceled or postponed due to the risk of COVID-19 virus, students expected that NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) and JEE ( Joint Entrance Examination) main will also get postponed as conducting these exams in this situation would be discrimination among students. Because many don’t have a vehicle to reach the exam center and public transport is not yet available. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13th. Students want the government to postpone these exams to protect students from any kind of discrimination. AAP and Congress party leaders have also supported students in this.

Manish Sisodiya has written a letter to Narendra Modi regarding POSTPONE of NEET and JEE.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted regarding same, he wrote, “आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे है । NEET , JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिय और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।

GOI must listen to the #studentskemannkibaat about NEET and JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution.”

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also requested the Central government to cancel the JEE and NEET.”The Central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. My request to the Centre is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution,” Sisodia tweeted. On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020.