Mahatma Gandhi to feature on British currency, became first non-white person

Mahatma Gandhi will be the first non-white person on British currency. The Royal Mint Advisory Committee, which suggests subjects and structures for coins, has begun take a shot at a coin featuring the Indian independence leader in the UK. According to reports, the Royal Mint advisory is said to be working to mint a coin to commemorate the leader and hero of India’s freedom movement.

The decision was taken in the midst of developing enthusiasm for perceiving the commitments of individuals from Asian, Black, and other minority ethnic groups.

The British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak statement about Mahatma Gandhi

Sunak, in his letter, said leaders from the Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people group have a ‘significant commitment’ to world history and should the committee ought to consider remembering them on UK’s coinage.

Rishi Sunak said “For generations, ethnic-minority groups have fought and died for this country we have built together, taught children, nursed the sick, cared for the elder and through their enterprising spirit have started some of our most exciting and dynamic businesses, creating jobs and driving growth,”

Mahatma Gandhi, alluded to as India’s ‘father of the country’, upheld peacefulness for a mind-blowing duration and roused the social equality development over the world. His birthday, which is on October 2, is seen as International Day of Non-Violence.

Gandhi was assassinated five months after the end of British rule in August 1947.