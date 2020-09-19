Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Lineup, Trailer & More

Lucifer Season 6 Updates: Lucifer was one of the most popular TV series NetflixThis is nothing more than a paid property for the streaming giant. Every viewer turns into a fan until the show comes to an end. After the recent release of the fifth season, fans were worried if they would see the next episode of the show or not. However, Netflix took everyone by surprise by announcing the show’s extension for a sixth season.

Advertisement

On June 23, 2020, Netflix officially announced that the show will be renewed for a sixth installment, marking the final season of the beloved series.

The announcement was made on Twitter. The tweet caption said, “The devil made us do this. # Lucifer will return for the sixth and final season. Like, FINAL finals. ” So let’s delve deeper into the information we have about the show. In the end, the devil returns.

IS THERE ANOTHER LUCIFER SEQUENCE?

We have some good news for Lucifer lovers on Netflix. The show’s sixth and final season received a green flag from Netflix. This means you can enjoy the show again for the last time.

The fate of the upcoming season was in doubt as it was canceled twice. It was originally canceled by Fox in 2018 after its third season. However, the series was lucky enough to get a chance on Netflix, where it filmed its fourth season. Season 4 of Lucifer released in May 2019.

During the show’s renewal for its fifth season, Netflix announced that the fifth season would be its final. There are sixteen episodes in total. The first eight episodes of the fifth season aired on August 21. The rest of the series are expected to be released in 2021.

WHO WILL BE PARTICIPANT OF LUCIFER’S SEASON 6?

Even before rumors of a sixth season surfaced, it was debated whether Tom Ellis would continue to play his role on the series. However, it is confirmed that he will be part of the sixth season.

Lauren German will play Chloe. Leslie-Anne Brandt will be playing Maze. Rachel Harris will play Linda Martin. Target Garcia as Ella Lopez and Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza.

LUCIFER’S TRAILER SEASON 6

There is currently no trailer for the next season. However, the trailer is expected to release a month before the release of season 6.