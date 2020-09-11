Love Is Blind Season 2 Who Will Contribute? Everything on Netflix So Far

– Advertisement –

Doesn’t it feel as though years have passed since now season 1 of Love Is Blind release on Netflix? The hit dating show fell in February 2020 – and quickly became a nation-wide obsession. Fast forward to March of this year, and the streaming platform gave Love Is Blind Season 2 the green light.

Regrettably, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, creation was delayed. To find out more about when you can expect new episodes of Love Is Blind, as well as details about the cast and more, read on!

When does season 2 of Love Is Blind come out?

Who Can Came In Season 2?

Considering the series did not entail too much hosting or story, we guess season 1 hosts Nick Lachey and his spouse, Vanessa, will be returning for round 2. However, it is not unusual for reality TV shows to bring back former contestants as hosts or consultants. Who knows? Perhaps Lauren Speed, along with her husband, Cameron Hamilton, will assume the job!

They aren’t the only season 1 Love Is Blind couple that is still going strong! Damian Powers and girlfriend Giannina Gibelli look happier than ever, as do Amber Pike and husband, Mike Barnett.

Sadly, Netflix is staying pretty tight-lipped about who is engaging in the new season. In accordance with TVLine, casting began in Chicago in March. According to the program, it appears like contestants should be 21 decades or older to audition.

