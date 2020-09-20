Love Is Blind Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Storyline

In the modern era of dating, Love Is Blind Season 1 got a huge success and most liked series on Netflix. So, now Netflix shows the green signal for the Love Is Blind Season 2. Yes, Netflix has declared a renewal of this epic love saga for its second journey. The renewal of The Love is Blind Season 2 was announced by Deadline on March 24, 2020.



Advertisement

Love Blind is one of the most popular and successful Netflix reality series of 2020. The series premiered in February 2020 and was an immense achievement. In the series, contestants date blind each other as these small living room pods, but the game suspense is that they are not allowed to see the person whom they are dating. To proceed to the next level, contestants must become a duet and become engaged. After that, they will try to see if it can work after being together for a couple of weeks before getting married.



Advertisement

Ya, it is a wild game but quite interesting also that’s why the first season was most-loved bi the Netflix viewers. So, be with us till the end to know everything about this series.



Love Is Blind Season 2 Release Date

Love is Blind season 2 is expected to arrive at Netflix in 2021. Although Netflix has not yet been given a final release date, it is expected Season 2 will not air until 2021 later. Also, there is no statement on how the episodes will be released. Most probably, Netflix would release the second season nearby of Valentine’s Day, roughly around a year after the release of the first season.

Cast Of Love Is Blind Season 2

Sadly, Netflix is ​​reasonably fit, participating in the new season. According to TVLine, casting began in Chicago in March. According to the application, it seems that the age of the contestants for the audition must be 21 years or more. Cychron gives you an update when the cast will select for the series. We expect that Nick Laache and his partner Vanessa will host in season 1, returning for Round 2 soon.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailor

Netflix has not yet shared the trailer of Love for Blind Season 2. Probably released in 2021. You will get an update from Cychron whenever an Official announcement is there for the Trailer of season 2.



Storyline of Love Is Blind Season 2

There is no information revealed about the storyline for this season. Most expected, viewers will get to relish the past adventures including pod dating, bachelorette parties in Mexico, and theatrical theatricals themselves.

