Love Death And Robots Season 2: The Netflix animated mature anthology series Love, Death and Robots is returning for a second season. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Love, Death and Robots season 2 was renewed in June 2019. Love Death And Robots is an adult anthological animated American web television series created and produced by Tim Miller. It got huge response from the audience has been asked by viewers for second season of this series.

The first season of the series is consisting of 18 episodes which was premiered on March 15, 2019, on Netflix. The most special aspect of this series is, each episode of season 1 was animated by different crews from various countries across the world. The series is a re-narrative of David Fischer and Tim Miller’s, 1981 animated science fiction film Heavy Metal.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season in June 2019.

Love Death And Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast,

Release date: No official announcement has be made regarding the release for Love Death And Robots Season2. till yet . But fans are waiting to know about its premiere date. If there’ll be any delay in the production, we must still wait to find more for the brand new episodes. It has been expected from our resources that Love, Death, and Robots Season 2 may possibly release on Netflix sometime in 2021. But still, nothing is confirmed by Netflix.

Cast: Netflix announced in June 2019, that Jennifer Yuh Nelson(Kung Fu Panda 2) will be joining the cast for season 2 as a supervising director.but other cast has not been announced by Netflix till yet. Love, Death and Robots being the brainchild and passion project of sorts for creator Tim Miller points to his further involvement, but as of right now, we don’t know explicitly.