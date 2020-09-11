More

    Love Alarm Season 2: The Expected Cast Of Season 2 Is As Release, Date, Cast, Storyline, And Latest Updates.

    Love Alarm Season two: it’s a South Korean romantic teen drama television series. It’s based on the Daum Webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye-Young. Jiyoung Park guides it.

    Love Alarm Season 2

    Enjoy Alarm K-Drama follows the disruptive technologies that permit users to detect love via a Mobile App, which provides notification to the users when someone inside the vicinity of a 10-meter radius has romantic-love feelings them.

    Release Date

    The show was renewed by Netflix, right after the Love Alarm season’s launch, comprising eight episodes. It was set to release its second season on August 22, 2020.

    However, the show got delayed before two weeks of its planned release date. It is currently scheduled to launch 2021, but the launch date is not revealed yet.

    On account of the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season 2 got postponed as per the sources. The series experienced problems related to post-production editing since Season two’s filming was reportedly wrapped up in June 2020.

    The Storyline of Love Alarm Season 2

    The season two will deliver adventure to the narrative of Love Alarm as Jo-jo understands what she wants. She must choose between Hwang Sun-oh, a handsome design, and his best buddy Lee Hye-Yeong; they both like her.

    The story revolves around a beautiful woman Jo-jo, whose entire life is changed when she gets involved in a romance because of a relationship application, which goes viral.

    The Expected Cast Of Love Alarm Season 2 Is As Follows:

    • Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh
    • Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo
    • Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young
    • Z. Hera as Kim
    • Shin Seung-ho as II-sik
    • Move Min-si as Park Gul-mi
    • Song Sun-mi
    • Shim Yi-young
    • Song Geon-hee
    • Park Sung-Yun
    • Yeom Ji-young

