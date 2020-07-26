Legendary Television Host, Regis Philbin Dies at 88

Regis Philbin, whose practical persona and comical inclination made him one of the most well known TV characters for quite a long time, has died, his family confirmed. He was 88. Philbin passed away on Friday, a little more than a month before to his 89th birthday celebration. He died of regular causes.

His family shared a statement on Saturday, “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,”

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family says.

Regis Philbin Morning Talk Show

He is perhaps best known for his ABC morning talk show, “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” which later became “Live with Regis and Kelly” once Kelly Ripa took over the co-hosting spot in 2001. He left in 2011 after the show’s 24th season.

co-host Ryan Seacrest posted to Instagram Saturday, “We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

Background of Regis Philbin

He was born on August 25, 1931, Philbin was raised in the Bronx and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1949 before attending the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a sociology degree in 1953.

Subsequent to serving in the Navy, Philbin started his career in Broadway as an author and advanced before the camera in 1961 with a local talk show in San Diego called The Regis Philbin Show. Then in 1967, he turned out to be generally known as Joey Bishop’s sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show.

Philbin additionally served as the original host of the generally mainstream game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002. Also, the New York City local’s facilitating credits incorporate Million Dollar Password, the primary period of America’s Got Talent, just as a reoccurring co-have seat on Rachael Ray.