Knightfall Season 3: More Updates Regarding The Cast, Plot And Release Date For Fans.

About Knightfall Season 3

It might be disappointing for the lovers of this medieval drama series Knightfall that the series isn’t getting a third season. The reason for this abrupt cancellation by the background channel is due to the insufficient viewer ratings that followed after two seasons of this show.

However, the show did triumph in securing itself a strong fanbase who is demanding the annulment of the background stations cancellation.

Knightfall Season 3 renewal status

On the other hand, the viewership of this series wasn’t large, and thus the renewal of Knightfall Season 3 continues to be cancelled. The season ended on ends, and the fans wanted to see more of the epic poem, but there are very few chances of this happening. The bad news is that History has officially cancelled the sequence.

Cast and characters

Tom Cullen as Landry

Ed Stoppard as King Philip

Simon Merrells as Tancrede

Mark Hamill as Master Talus

Padraic Delaney as Gawain

Julian Ovenden as Guillaume

Tom Forbes as Prince Louis

Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII

Olivia Ross as Queen Joan

Expectations From Knightfall Season 3

After the history channel cancelled the series, a glimpse of hope seemed after Netflix took the series on its flowing stage. The show faired poorly once it obtained a rating of 0.12 and got only 650k viewership. The drop of nearly 50 per cent of viewership from the second season had motivated the history station to cancel the third season.

However, suppose Netflix is effective in collecting views. In that case, it might proceed with renewing the show for another year which can be expected to look into the personality of Pope Clement and how the Knight Templar will take revenge against him. They also wish to see more about Watchmen. The original cast Together with the Star Wars star Mark Hamill is also expected to make a comeback.

