Kimetsu No Yaiba: Demon Slayer Season 2, Release Date, Everything Official we know

‘Kimetsu no Yaib: Demon Slayer’ is an incredibly popular anime series available on Netflix it is based on the successful manga series of the same name created by Koyoharu Gotouge. When Demon Slayer’s first season dropped in 2019, it became one of the most popular anime franchises in the world, even outselling One Piece when it came to overall manga sales.

Demon Slayer Season 2 updates

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaib:’ season 2 has yet to be confirmed by the studio responsible for the first season, but considering the franchise’s success, it will surely only be a matter of time before we seeTanjiro and his sister return to the world of anime. The official release date for Demon Slayer season 2 has not been announced, but we expect it’s coming in January or February 2021 premiere.

Before Demon Slayer’s team promises a movie update in October 2020. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie “Infinity Train” will be released on October 16 in Japan this year.

In 1 month, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie "Infinity Train" will be released, October 16 in Japan.



The latest information before the film's screening will be released on October 11.



Additionally, the movie arrives in USA and Canada in 2021. pic.twitter.com/rabx7UULF2 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 16, 2020

Demon Slayer Season 2 Plot

The story for season 2 will continue from the upcoming movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie “Infinity Train”, which is itself a continuation of season 1.

Latest Updates

There are some plans to release a mobile game based on DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaib anime later this year and a PS4 game in 2021. We don know yet what the premise for these games would be, but if the franchise is continuing the tell related story across each feature, Then you can expect some canon material to be presented in-game.Cychron will keep you up-to-date related to the season.

Although the manga’s story has lately come into a close end, tying a bow to the narrative of Tanjiro, Nezuko, as well as their demon-slaying friends, we must assume that based on the total popularity of this show, it is going to earn a return in some form or style down the road. Regardless of the manga coming to a conclusion, there is still a range of tales to the anime to accommodate and we’d envision that we will be visiting a few more seasons of this tv show sooner or later. If you are also an early waiting fan of this show comment below.