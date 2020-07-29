KGF 2: The look of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera is released on his birthday

The look of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera is released on his birthday. On the event of the Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, the producers of the Kannada epic KGF revealed his character’s first look. The posters highlights a tattooed Sanjay, holding a sword, in what is forming out to be one of the most-foreseen characters in the sequel of KGF Chapter 1.

The poster was revealed on the occasion of the actor’s 61st birthday.

Dutt’s character is styled like a warrior character from the series Vikings.

“It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift.” actor tweeted. It will be fascinating to perceive how a mob boss dressed like an eleventh century warrior will direct his business in 1980s India.

As per executive Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt’s character and look in the film are propelled by the brutal ways of the Vikings. Inside a couple of moments of sharing the posters, it turned into social networking media with a huge number of shares and remarks.

Sanjay Dutt will play the fundamental rival in the second portion of KGF featuring Yash ahead of the pack job. Executive Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to share the poster and wished Sanjay Dutt on his 61st birthday.

Sharing the poster, Prashanth wrote, “‘ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings. Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon (sic).”

“The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him,” Sanjay Dutt had said before.

The creation of KGF Chapter 2 was halted because of the outbreak of coronavirus. Furthermore, it has influenced the first discharge date, which was October 23, 2020