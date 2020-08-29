Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 now in India.

The BS6 compliant variant of the Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh. Compared to the BS4 model, the Vulcan S gets a price increase of Rs. 30,000. India Kawasaki motor has launched the Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 at a price of ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the BS4 model, the Vulcan S BS6 is now ₹ 30,000 costlier. Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the cruiser motorcycle also gets a new Metallic Flat Raw Greystone colour. Basically, it is a metallic grey colour scheme with red and black bits all around. This will be the only colour in which the bike will be available. The styling and the features on the motorcycle stay the same as before. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun.

Top features of Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6

Modern, urban styling. Flowing style with long-and-low stance and modern elements like the original headlamp and cast wheels with five spoke pair design give the Vulcan S very nontraditional cruiser looks.

Adjustable clutch/brake levers. Multi-position levers allow riders to adjust lever position to suit hand size and preference.

Linkage-equipped offset laydown single-shock. Offset laydown single-shock rear suspension is equipped with linkage to enable a longer stroke for increased ride comfort.

The rear suspension arrangement also contributes to the bike’s compact design, freeing up space for a large-volume silencer under the engine.

Rear shock features adjustable preload, with 7 positions to suit rider size and payload.

Large disc brakes, Large-diameter disc brakes balance ample stopping power with easy control for beginning riders.

Slim backbone-style rear frame, The design of the frame, rear suspension and swingarm create an integrated line running from the front of the bike to the rear hub.

A pipe frame of high-tensile steel gives the bike a lightweight appearance. 3D analysis was used to achieve the target rigidity and stress values.

Easy to read instrumentation, Original-design instrumentation cluster features an analogue-style tachometer and multi-purpose LCD.

Convenient features keep riders fully informed of operating conditions. Including a gear indicator.

Easy to control 649cc liquid cooled, 4 stroke parallel twin, Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve 649cc Parallel Twin with fuel injection delivers smooth, responsive performance, especially in the low and medium rpm ranges. The engine was tuned for rider-friendly power characteristics that will inspire confidence in new riders. The Vulcan S offers smooth starts from a standstill, smooth acceleration, and a satisfying pull when accelerating. The strong acceleration facilitates highway merging and passing.