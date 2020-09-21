Julie and the Phantoms season 2: Release date, cast & Related Fresh Update

Julie and the Phantom season 2 may be on the cards as fans have befallen in love with the music series. Will Julie and the Phantom have another series? Check out here with Cychron to know every detail of Julie and the Phantoms season 2.



The Julie and the Phantoms season 1 was completed with unsolved questions and yet remains a riddle. It is suspected that the next season may reveal how Caleb Covington’s manage the things after handling Nick’s body. What does he actually do to his body and also avoid the phantom? It is hoped that the beginning can help Julie get the boys to finish their work.

Julie and the Phantoms season 2 Release date

As Netflix has not officially declared Julie and The Phantom Season 2, but there is a possibility that Julie and the Phantom season 2 will begin production in Vancouver in early 2021, and premiere on Netflix Will be in the next few times. You will get an update from Cychron whenever an Official announcement is there for the release date



Julie and The Phantoms season 2 cast

Still, there is no confirmation, but there is a possibility that all our favorite faces from Julie and the Phantom season 1 will return in season 2. It is expected to see these faces in the Julie and The Phantoms season 2.

Madison Reyes plays the role of Julie.

Charlie Gillespie plays the role of Luke

Owen Joyner plays the role of Alex

Jeremy Shada plays the role of Reggie

Jadah Marie plays the role of Finn

Savannah Lee May plays the role of Carrie

Booboo Stewart plays the role of Willie)

Carlos Ponce plays the role of Ray.

Julie and The Phantoms season 2 trailer

There is currently no Julie and Phantom season 2 trailer. However, as soon as Cychron will update you, whenever the update is there.

Julie and The Phantoms season 2 Storyline

We believe that Season 2 will stand at exactly where Season 1 closes. In the final episode of season 1, Nick shows up at Julie’s house in an endeavor to secure his victory. However, Caleb suddenly has Nick’s body. It seems that season 2 will focus on Caleb using Nick to try and trap Luke, Alex, and Reggie’s spirits.



We also believe that we will further see Julie, Nick, Luke’s love triangle and that Julie and The Phantom will touch to a greater alp of success as a band. Also expecting more drama and a lot more enhanced music.



Furthermore, we hope to see whether Rose from the first episode is confirmed as the exact backstory of Julie’s mother and her relationship with Sunset Curve. Stay tuned with Cychron for more updates!