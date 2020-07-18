John Lewis: Civil Rights legend dies at age 80

Civil Rights Legend and later congressman, John Lewis dies at age 80. He was one of the sixth biggest Civil Rights leaders. He helped in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. He was served in Congress for decades and he has included with leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. He has died with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer., his family confirmed in a statement. Lewis was 80 years old.

John Lewis: Family statement

the statement from his family said “It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis,”

“He was honored and respected as the conscience of the U.S. Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed.”

Titan of Civil Rights

He has been honored a title by Democratic Speaker of House, Nancy Pelosi “titan of the civil rights movement, whose good faith and bravery transformed our nation.” she said “Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all the people of the country”

Former President Of USA Barack Obama called John Lewis “one of my heroes”

He further said “Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way,”

“John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise.”

John Lewis said in December 2019 that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis informed his people that he had never fought like the way he was fighting with that disease. He said “in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

In 2011, John Lewis had been awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by former president Mr. Obama.

He also wrote his book “march” in which he describes Civil rights published in 2018.