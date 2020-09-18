Japan’s New PM Yoshihide Suga: The son of a farmer

After the resignation of Shinzo Abe, Japan’s parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the new Prime Minister of the country. Let me tell you that Yoshihide Suga was recently elected the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. At the age of 71, Yoshihide Suga will be the oldest Prime Minister to hold the post after Kichi Miyazawa in 1991. His term will be until Shinzo Abe’s term till September 2021. Shinzo Abe recently announced that he decided to resign from his post due to health-related problems. Abe, 65, had said that he wanted to avoid problems with the government due to his deteriorating condition. He said that he is again battling ulcerative colitis, due to which his first term was over. Let me tell you that he suddenly resigned during his earlier tenure in 2007 due to his illness.

Advertisement

Who is Yoshihide Suga?

YoshohidaSuga is the eldest son of a common farmer, his father used to cultivate strawberries. He moved to Tokyo after completing high school in his hometown. According to a media report, to meet his expenses, he had to work in a cardboard factory as a security guard and sometimes in a fish market. In fact, Suga was studying at Hosei University with work.

Advertisement

After graduation, Yoshihide Suga joined the corporate world of Japan and started working on a lucrative salary, but he did not like it here and went into politics. Suga was elected to the assembly of the port city of Yokohama in 1987. Abe and Suga lived together for a long time. While Shinzo Abe’s father had been the Foreign Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga was from a common Japanese farmer family.

Suga is best known as the voice of the government serving Japan for the longest time. He worked as Abe’s chief cabinet secretary for over 7 years. As a chief cabinet secretary, Suga gained a reputation for ruthlessly controlling the bureaucracy and stonewalling the media at daily press conferences. After elected Japan’s PM, Yoshihide Suga promised that he would continue to pursue Abe’s key policies, including aggressive monetary easing, fiscal stimulus, and the Abenomics of structural reforms. These efforts are to revive the Japanese economy hit by the recession. In addition, said that he will keep focusing on coronavirus infections under control and will continue to use the 230 trillion yen (the US $ 2.2 trillion) package allocated for the combat of epidemic.