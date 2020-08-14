Israel: How Arrow 2 Missile Defense System conduct successful test ?

Arrow 2 Missile Defense System conduct successful test. On Thursday, Israel’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that they done a successful test of the advanced missile defense system against long-range ballistic attacks. It was assured that they tested fired an Arrow Ballistic Missile Interceptor. This test was occured overnight in central Israel with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. They have conducted a test together in an alliance.

Arrow-2 is part of the multi-layered system. Israel has prepared to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran’s long-range missiles. It includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow-3 system – capable of defending against threats from outside the atmosphere.

Benny Gantz, Defence Minister Statement

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the successful flight test of the Arrow-2 interceptor was part of Israel’s technological effort that “ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies.

Moshe Patel, who is the head of the Defense Ministry’s missile defense organization, said Iran was the most natural threat but that Arrow could also cope with attacks from Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.