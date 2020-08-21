Is Delhi Metro starting services? Check details about inspection on Rajiv chowk

Delhi Metro starting: The Delhi Metro trains have been closed since March 22 when the ‘Janta Curfew’ was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and after that, the nationwide lockdown was imposed for 21 days. Now the Condition is worse but we have to move on with protocols provided by Our Government. ON restarting the services of Delhi Metro, DMRC has inspected on Rajiv chowk. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with proper safety protocols. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials claimed it as a ” daily routine inspection”.

The Delhi Metro has suffered the loss of almost Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of Delhi Metro services late March due to the COVID-19 situation.

Is Delhi Metro starting?

However, the economy has opened slowly in the phase-wise procedure in the unlock period since June. But the DMRC has not received details from the Centre Government to resume Metro services.

The DMRC tweeted “MD-DMRC Dr Mangu Singh inspected the Rajiv Chowk metro station today. The routine inspection was part of checking the effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities,”

