Iran and Russia obtained voter details, threatening emails received by Democratic voters

The emails sent to Democratic voters which were possibly threatening, have been claimed to be sent by a far-right pro-Trump group from Iran, as informed by the US National Security officials. According to the director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, the emails were aimed to ‘incite unrest’.

As the elections are inching closer, people have been getting anxious as to what will ensue after the elections are over.

Mr Ratcliffe also conveyed that the US officials discovered that Iran and Russia had acquired “some voter registration information”.

Iran and Russia refuted the claim

Both Iran and Russia refuted the blames of election obstruction.

“Iran’s strong rejection of American officials’ repetitive, baseless and false claims was conveyed to the Swiss ambassador [who represents US interests in Tehran]. As we have said before, it makes no difference for Iran who wins the US election,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed the BBC: “We think this is unfortunate. These accusations come every day, they are all completely groundless, they are based on nothing. They are most likely some sort of internal political process connected with the upcoming elections.”

The fact that Ratcliffe organised a meeting with the election just days away was perceived as an evidence to the worrisome nature of the situation of voting obstruction and false campaigns from foreign actors.

The intelligence chief stated that Iran’s “spoof emails” are alleged to be mailed by the far-right Proud Boys group just to “intimidate voters, incite unrest and damage.”

He also alerted that the crucial voter details could be utilised to “communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will sow confusion chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy”.

Democratic voters anxious

In several states in the US, one can obtain voter data via a request, although each state has varying regulations as to who can appeal for the information.

“If you receive an intimidating or manipulative email in your inbox, don’t be alarmed and do not spread it,” Mr Ratcliffe asserted. He deemed that such actions to hinder the US voters are frantic attempts by distressed adversaries.

The said emails went out to enumerated voters for the Democratic candidate in many states. Even in the chief arena, Florida, emails threatened voters to vote for Mr Trump – or else.

Further details unclear

The manner in which Iran and Russia got their hands on the data is still not clear, including what details do they have. The reach of these emails has not been disclosed either.

The emails in question were addressed to registered Democratic voters in several states, including the key battleground of Florida, and urged them to vote for Mr Trump – or else.