Introducing Google pixel 4a and pixel 5 mobile phones

Google has at last reported the 2020 Pixel phone updates, and maybe compelled into the circumstance on account of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, the company declared three phones altogether of which two will just show up later this year. Infact, the rollout timetable of the new Pixel phones is entirely complicated whichever way you look at it, particularly if you are in India.

Let us move the difficulty first. Most importantly, Google declared three phones i.e the Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5. Intriguing to note, there is no XL form of any of these phones this year.

The Google Pixel 4a is up for preorders in the US with costs beginning $349, which would associate with Rs 26,200 on direct transformation, without considering in local charges and so forth. Nevertheless, a whole lot of disappointment awaits you if you live in India and had been eyeing splurging on a new Google Pixel phone.

Every one of these phones, the Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Google Pixel 5, will turn out in different nations before the year’s end 2020, while the specific guide stays as a decent a speculation as any.

Introducing #Pixel4a. The helpful Google phone at a helpful price. https://t.co/YHi4LooEAE pic.twitter.com/3cbbjZn2RM — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 3, 2020

Google says The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be accessible in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia in the coming months, is all they state.

Google pixel 4a will not be launched in Singapore or India

An official statement by Google says. “Regarding the two new 5G Pixel phones that were announced globally today, these will not be available in India or Singapore, based on a variety of factors including local market trends and product features.

We remain deeply committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to these countries,”

The company hasn’t explained why the two phones are giving India a miss, however one would presume it could be a cost issue since 5G isn’t yet accessible in India and 5G systems which you and I can utilize are still some way away. However, that hasn’t prevented rivals from propelling telephones that are 5G prepared, in India, in the course of recent months.

Pixel 4a specifications and features

The new Google Phone goes by many names: Dough Saver, Outlet Avoider, Star Catcher. The only thing it doesn't go for is a steep price. Introducing #Pixel4a, from $349 https://t.co/YRv3cq8BD4 pic.twitter.com/isTPvFyMvz — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 3, 2020

The Pixel 4a has a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with an even bigger battery that lasts all day1. New Pixel 4a fabric cases will also be available in three colors.

Google Pixel 4a has a 3140mAh battery.

Pixel 4a users can enjoy entertainment, games and apps and extra storage with three month free trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One.

Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the U.S. on the Google Store and on Google Fi. It will be available to customers on Aug. 20 through the Google Store, Amazon and more, as well as U.S. carriers including Google Fi, U.S. Cellular and Verizon.