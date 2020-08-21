Inside Edge Season 3: Everything you should know

Inside Edge Season 3 is being analyzed by its fans. Although, we have some news from some of our resources regarding season 3 that you should know. Inside Edge is the best hit for Amazon Prime videos which was created by Karan Anshuman and premiered on 10th July 2017. Its second season was released the last year on 6th December. Both seasons are having ten episodes each. Also, each episode is 40 minutes long.

Inside edge gained a massive fanbase with its cricket scenes that impressed people. Moreover, the narration, as well as the performances of the lead characters, are very much liked by the viewers of the show and Viewers became their fans.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot

Amazon prime had published its first Hindi collection in 2017. And it was none other than Inside edge. It got a huge fanbase across the country. Now fans are waiting for the release of its third season. So here are all the latest updates about next season.

Renewal: Inside Edge Season 3 has been renewed when its season 2 was released on Prime. It is confirmed that season 3 is coming soon for its fans.

Release date: There is no official announcement made by either Amazon prime or Showmakers till yet. But fans are waiting to know the release date

Cast and Plot: Aamir Bashir, as Yashvardhan Patil, is portrayed as the president of the Indian cricket board. Sayani Gupta is seen as the chief analyst of Mumbai maverick and is named Rohini Raghavan. Sapna Pabbi and Angad Bedi are also featured. Further, Karan Anshuman is expected to return in the third season. Also, Kanishk Varma may be introduced.