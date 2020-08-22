India,s most wanted Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, Pakistan admits after so many decades. India always says Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan but Pak Govt refused to accept this. But Pakistan admitted finally. He lives in Karachi, the Pakistani government said on Saturday, after years of denying that it shelters the underworld don blamed for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts along with other terrorists.

The country said it had imposed financial sanctions on the terror groups and their leaders which also includes Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the sanction of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

How Pakistan Admits Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi?

The Pakistani government provided two notices on August 18 reporting sanctions on key figures of terror outfits, like 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa boss Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar, and India,s most wanted Dawood Ibrahim.

As per the Authorities of Pakistan, Dawood Ibrahim’s address is “White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton” in Karachi, Pakistan. He also has other properties listed as “House Nu 37 – 30th Street – defence, Housing Authority, Karachi” and “Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi”.

India always keeps saying that Dawood Ibrahim has found his safe shelter in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Government refused to accept this for decades. An assertion is also confirmed by the United Nation.