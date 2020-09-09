India’s Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi Will Be New Guest Judge In Place of Malaika Arora

Nora Fatehi will be presented as the new guest judge in India’s Best Dancer. As you know, Bollywood’s famous actress Malaika Arora has been found to be COVID 19 positive, for which her shoot on India Best Dancer has also been postponed. Malaika Arora has been quarantined for two weeks, due to which the makers of India’s Best Dancer have reported to Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi to appear as a judge. This week’s shooting is to be Friday or Friday. Producer of the show Ranjit Thakur said that not much time has passed. We still have time to hire another judge. So he has announced Nora Fatehi to be the new judge of Final India’s Best Dancer.

Now, Nora Fatehi will be presented as a special judge in the meantime. Nora Fatehi will replace her until Malaika Arora returns to being healthy again on the show. Nora Fatehi has once become a special guest on this show. Nora gave a dance performance with the show's choreographer and Malaika. Read this entire article and know more what is going to happen this week?

India’s Best Dancer 2020 Nora Fatehi In Place Of Malaika Arora

So friends, do not forget to watch this episode, which is going to make India's Best Dancer Special.