Indian cricket player Suresh Raina also announces retirement after MS dhoni. On Saturday Suresh Raina goes with MS Dhoni in formally announcing his retirement from all international cricket shortly after the former India skipper. He has played for India almost 13 years. He was known for his batting and fielding skills. He was the Indian to hit century in T20 format. With this, He also became first player in the world to hit century in all three format. He was played as all rounder for team India but known for batting skills. He played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs. His test career was short-lived. He made his debut against Sri-lanka in 2005.

Suresh Raina posted a picture with his CSK teammates and announced retirement from international cricket.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on his instagram page.

He last represented India in the two shorter formats on the 2018 tour of England. He has played 18 tests , 226 ODIs, 78 T20 matches. He has one century in test format, though his test career was short. In ODIs, He has 5 centuries and 36 half century. He was played as a roll Rounder for team India. He was Right-arm offbreak bowler. He used to take wickets on crucial time for the team.