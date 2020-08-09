India to Host T20 World Cup for 2021, Australia to host 2022: All you need to know

On Friday, The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed BCCI to India to Host T20 World Cup for 2021 whereas Australia to Host in 2022. India on Friday retained the rights to host the 2021.

India has been scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in October-November whereas the final is to be held on November 14. In another critical choice, the ICC also delayed the 2021 women’s ODI World Cup which was planned for New Zealand among February and March, to 2022.

India: 2021 🇮🇳

Australia: 2022 🇦🇺



CONFIRMED: The next edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in India, while Australia will stage the tournament in 2022! pic.twitter.com/lcFzo4HK7N — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 7, 2020



ICC released press conference stated “The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to Covid-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 as planned,”

Australia to host T20 World Cup in 2022

T20 World Cup for 2020 which was to be hosted in Australia, has been cancelled due to coronavirus and rescheduled in 2022 as stated by ICC on Friday in a press conference.

“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world.” ICC stated further.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said “We now have absolute clarity on the future of ICC events enabling all of our members to focus on lost international and domestic cricket which was stopped due to pandemic “.we will have to reschedule all those matches.

The coronavirus pandemic has also led to the postponement of Women’s World Cup which was scheduled to be held from February 6 to March 7 in New Zealand. In the latest schedule, the ICC has delayed the Women’s World Cup until 2022 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic