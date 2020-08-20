India: Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine goes into Phase-2/3 trials

Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine enters into Phase-2/3 trials. In rapid development, Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India has started the Phase-2/3 trial of a promising COVID-19 vaccine which is licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Serum Institute of India which is situated in Pune, to conduct Phase 2/3 clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Ministry official About Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine

“This will hasten the development of the COVID-19 vaccine”, said a senior Health Ministry official on Monday.

“India currently has a CFR of 2.11%, which is amongst the lowest in the world. This can be attributed to the well-conceived and effectively implemented strategy of ‘Test, Track and Treat’, which has guided the COVID management in the country,’’ it noted.

The Ministry stated in a statement that while the country reported 50,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, the case fatality rate (CFR) is continued to below.

the statement said. “With improving daily recovery numbers, the gap between the recovered cases and the active cases has increased to more than 6 lakh. Presently, it is 6,06,846. This means the actual active caseload is 5,79,357 and all are under medical supervision,’’