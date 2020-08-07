India: Reason behind plane crashes in Kerala during Dubai-Kozhikode flight

Plane crashes in Kerala during Dubai-Kozhikode flight. Air India Express Plane Skids Off Runway In Kerala with 184 On Board. Kerala’s, MP KJ Alphons claimed that pilot and two passengers were dead. An Air India Express plane with 191 individuals on board from Dubai slid off the runway while arriving at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday.

One of the pilots died and many passengers are feared injured, as claimed by BJP MP KJ Alphons. The plane did not catch fire, officers authorities reached on time, and rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Deepak Vasant Sathe lost his life in this plane crash

Early images from the incident site revealed that the aircraft broken in two different pieces with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

The reason behind plane crashes in Kerala

It has been raining heavily in the region around 7:40 pm where The incident took place. The plane skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut International Airport. Kerala has been hammered by heavy rainfall throughout the day.

as per the reports coming, Several people on board the flight – IX 1344, have got injured and have been safely taken to the hospital,

Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry said that no fire was caught during the time of landing. “There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital,” he said

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued the order over a detailed inquiry into the matter.

All the passengers have been evacuated safely. Many have been taken to the hospital due to several injuries. We all must hope more deaths should not be reported.