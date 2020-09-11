Hyper Scape Hits Max Speed In Limited Time Turbo Mode Next Week

Hyper Scape’s Turbo Mode speeds up every aspect of Ubisoft’s free-to-play battle royale, but it will only be around for a limited time.

Ubisoft’s futuristic battle royale Hyper Scape is about to speed up with the upcoming Turbo Mode later this month. This new addition was announced during the latest Ubisoft Forward digital event, which also featured the announcement of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and the official reveal of Immortals Fenyx Rising‘s new look. Ubisoft also had updates on several titles headed for next-gen, including Roller Champions and Riders Republic. Ubisoft has been consistent in releasing original games set in new worlds, and Hyper Scape is one such surprising release from earlier this year.

Launching on July 12th, Hyper Scape made a positive early impression with players thanks to its futuristic setting and unique offerings. Not every battle royale lets players bounce around a city as a giant sphere, and abilities like that captured the attention of players. Unfortunately, this hasn’t translated to a spot at the top of the genre, but it has attracted a dedicated fanbase that’s sticking with it as their multiplayer shooter of choice. Ubisoft also seems dedicated to updating the game on a consistent basis, including giveaways of new items that drop for Twitch viewers via their Drops system.

On September 15th, Hyper Scape will welcome Turbo Mode, as revealed at Ubisoft Forward. The free-to-play battle royale will see its gameplay sped up considerably in the new limited-time mode, which boosts health regeneration and the time it takes for the zone to close. Players will also experience quicker paths to get the crown and claim victory thanks to loot that is always fully leveled up as soon as it’s picked up. Hyper Scape was already a pretty fast battle royale, but if there were any worries about the pacing of Hyper Scape in the past, this update will be one to watch.

Turbo Mode comes amidst Hyper Scape‘s Season 1 content, which also includes the Hack Runner game mode. This limited-time offering randomizes a player’s hacks every two minutes as they try to shoot their way to victory. This mode will go away once Turbo Mode hits the servers, but players have until September 15th to give it a shot if they’ve been away from the game recently.

Hyper Scape‘s developers also recently answered many questions from the community regarding the game, promising features like controller rebinding and crossplay before the end of the year. The upcoming second season will see the first big changes to the in-game city, and Hyper Scape hopes to make the game feel as lively as other battle royale games with consistent updates throughout the year.

Although it has fallen out of the conversation for many since its July release, Hyper Scape continues to draw in a respectable number of players and viewers. Ubisoft knew it was entering a crowded space, but launching with a free-to-play product and garnering a reputation as a publisher for supporting games in the long term has carved it out a small section of the shooter market. With new consoles on the horizon, an upgrade edition of the game could be a second launch that cements its place among the battle royale staples.

Hyper Scape is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source: Ubisoft

