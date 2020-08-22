How to watch DC’s big FanDome event

to watch DC’s big FanDome event, DC Comics and Warner Bros have launched a new virtual event to showcase new trailers for their upcoming films, games, and TV shows. FanDome is successfully attempting to rearrange the experience of Comic-Con’s Hall H wonders in an intuitive, virtual way. Different panels will occur for the day. In any case, You missed, You can watch within 24 hours. Those panels will then be replayed in the “FanDome” for 24 hours. This would be the first FanDome event of the year.

When will the big FanDome event start?

FanDome event will start at 1 pm ET. Most of the panels will run until about 8:30 pm ET. There will be repeat streams of the panels for 24 hours if you miss one you’re interested in. This event is scheduled for September 12th. This is going to be for the biggest achievement in all three formats the film, TV, and gaming space.

How can we watch this?

This is not going to be any other platforms like youtube. If you want to watch it, You must have an account on DC’s website for the event. The good news is there’s no cost associated with it. You can sign up for free on DC’s website. after setting up your account, you can create your schedule by browsing through the various panels and adding them to your list. It’s unclear if the panels will be live or pre-recorded.