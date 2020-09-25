How to update WatchOS 7 to Apple Watch Series 3 & later

In case you have missed “Time Flies” Apple event then check it out. Recently Apple has launched its all-new Apple Watch Series 6 & Apple watch SE but as always all the latest Apple watch comes with the latest WatchOS 7. But Good news is, you can use many advanced features in WatchOS 7 if you have any of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series SE

How to update WatchOS 7 with iPhone

Update your iPhone to the latest version.

Make sure Apple Watch should be on its charger & at least 50% charged to begin.

Open Watch App in iPhone to go to General > Software update

Enter the passcode & Download the update

How to update WatchOS 7 without iPhone

Connect your Watch to Wi-Fi.

On your watch, open the Settings app.

Tap General > Software Update.

Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

WatchOS 7 Features

Originally revealed during its WWDC keynote earlier this summer, the WatchOS 7 update has been available as a public beta since August. Its latest features include four new workouts within its Workout app, the ability to use Siri to translate several languages directly from your wrist, an automatic motion-sensitive hand-washing timer due to current pandemic, expanded and sharable Watch face options from third-party developers, and a sleep tracker that lets you know when it’s time to wind down for your best rest.