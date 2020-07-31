How New National Education Policy approved in Cabinet ?

On Wednesday Union Cabinet gave a gesture to India’s new National Education Policy 2020, which accommodates significant changes in advanced education, expanded focus on non-academic skills and expanded incorporation through language assorted variety and course ease.

Making the declaration, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated, “Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to new education policy for the 21st century. It is important, as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy.”

The Cabinet has likewise affirmed a proposal to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development as the Ministry of Education.

The NEP 2020 that proposes a few basic changes in the right on time just as the advanced education framework, has been created after conferences for almost five years with partners and the general public. The new strategy plans to accomplish 100 percent youth and grown-up education in India. While declaring the policy details, Amit Khare, Secretary of Higher Education said that the Govt. means to expand the open interest in the training area from the current 4.3 percent to arrive at 6 percent of GDP.

Ministry of HRD tweeted “Recognising that our teachers will require training in high-quality content & pedagogy. As colleges/universities move towards becoming multidisciplinary, they will also aim to house outstanding education departments that offer B.Ed., M.Ed., & Ph.D. degrees in education.”

Basic Summary Of New National Education Policy

Financial help for students : Efforts will be made to boost the merit of students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other SEDGs.. The National Scholarship Portal will be extended to help, cultivate, and track the progress of students, getting grants. Private HEIs will be urged to offer bigger quantities of free ships and scholarships to their students.

web and Digital Education: A committed unit for the structure of advanced foundation, computerized substance and capacity building will be made in the MHRD to take care of the e-instruction needs of both school and advanced education.

Open and Distance Learning: This will be extended to assume a critical job in expanding GER. Measures, for example, online courses and advanced stores, subsidizing for research, improved students services, credit-based acknowledgment of MOOCs, and so forth, will be taken to guarantee it is at standard with the highest caliber in-class programs.

Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), at standard with IITs, IIMs, to be set up as models of best multidisciplinary training of worldwide norms in the nation.

Changes in School Curricula and Pedagogy: The school educational plans and teaching method will focus on comprehensive improvement of students by furnishing them with the key 21st century abilities, decrease in curricular substance to upgrade fundamental learning and basic reasoning and more prominent focus on experiential learning. Students will have expanded adaptability and selection of subjects. There will be no inflexible partitions among expressions and sciences, among curricular and extra-curricular exercises, among professional and scholarly streams.

Achieving Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy will be set up by the MHRD. States will set up an execution plan for achieving widespread fundamental education and numeracy in every elementary school for all students by grade 3 by 2025. A National Book Promotion Policy will likewise be figured.

Increment GER to half by 2035: NEP 2020 intends to expand the Gross Enrolment Ratio in advanced education including professional instruction from 26.3 percent (2018) to 50 percent by 2035. At any rate 3.5 crore new seats will be added to advanced education organizations

https://www.mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/NEP_Final_English_0.pdf