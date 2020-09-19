Hostages Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and Storyline Check Here

The Hostages is an Indian crime-thriller web television series which is officially adoption of the Israeli series The Same Name. After completing two successful seasons the makers are coming back with season 3 and the fans are waiting for season 3 excitingly and the fans love the last two seasons of the series in good numbers. Here we will give you all updates about the upcoming season of Hostagesand for this you have to read this full article.

Advertisement

The Crime-thriller web series Hostages is directed by Sudhir Mishra and SachinKrishnn also, the series is written by Nisarg Mehta and Shiva Bajpai. The web series is featuring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in leading roles also the ParvinDabas, Aashmin Gulati and Mohan Kapoor are doing supporting roles in the series. The previous two seasons of the series were quite extreme and thrilled and create good buzz.

Advertisement

Hostages Season 3 Release Date-

The first season of the web series was released in May 2019 and now the makers are ready with season 3. The Hostages season 3 will be premiere at the end of 2021. The makers said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic shoot was postponed so, fans have to do wait for Hostages season 3.

Hostages Season 3 Cast-

In the first or second season of the hostages are connected with each other so it expected that you will see the same old cast of the last two seasons but there are some new faces that will join the story and make it more suspicious. Here are the lists of those characters that will join the Hostages season 3.

Ronit Roy as SP Prithvi SinghIPS

Shri Swara Dubey as Saba

Tisca Chopra as Mira Anand

Parvin Dabas as SanayAnand

Aashim Gulati as Aman

Mohan Kapoor as Subramanian

Dalip Tahil as CMKhushwant Lal Handa

Anangsha Vishwas as Hyma

Meenal Kapoor as Sneha

Amit Seal as Peter George

Faezah Jalali as Sarah George

Hostages Season 3 Storyline-

Well, the makers didn’t announce the Hostages season 3 storyline but just like the previous season of the series, season 3 also follows the story and connects with season 2. The SP Prithvi Singh again plays a huge role in season 3 but the new characters will make his path more difficult. Every season Hostages has come with some new surprises and we’re sure in season 3 you will see something different and thrilled.

Here are the all updates about Hostages season 3 and we’re sure just like the last two seasons this season also wins your heart. The Hostages season 3 will be more extreme because every season fans want something breathtaking and for this makers have to do many preparations. So, if we get any updates about the Hostages Season 3 then you get updates in cychron.com.