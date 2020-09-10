Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date, Lineup, Plot & Recent Update !!!

– Advertisement –

Hocus Pocus 2: Hocus Pocus is an original creation by Walt Disney Pictures, published back in 1993. This American comedy film directed by Kenny Ortega stars Bette Midler, Katie Najimi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Omri Katz, Thora Burch and Vinesa Shaw. When it was mostly released, Hocus Pocus didn’t get much praise. It received a lot of negative reviews, which resulted in Disney losing about $ 17 million. This comedy film has earned the acclaim it deserves after being broadcast by Disney on their stations, forcing viewers to rediscover the film and realize its magnificence.

This film has gained prominence over the past few years for being shown on every Halloween. The story is based on three witches who were accidentally revived by a Salem, Massachusetts boy on Halloween night. This film, due to its setting, continues to play on many Halloween, which is why it is now considered a cult classic. After considering the popularity it had gained, Disney decided to return to this classic 27 decades later.

When is Hocus Pocus 2 coming out?

The official date has yet to be confirmed. Sources say the producers haven’t even started filming. This is likely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has also halted many different industries. We hope that production will resume when the situation is brought under control. Disney will leave no stone unturned for this launch to be a huge success, and to do that, they need to make sure the entire filming process is perfect. With all that in mind, we expect the upcoming sequel to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Who will be in the cast?

While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans can certainly expect the three main characters, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Stephanie Farasi as Jenny Dennison, and Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, to return next season. The rest of the actors, besides them, have not yet been approved. We can expect new characters to appear in another story-driven sequel.

Was there a trailer launch?

Walt Disney Studios have yet to release any official teaser for the second season of Hocus Pocus. We imagine lovers won’t see this sequel until filming begins. We hope to get more items from the manufacturers, but in the meantime, stay tuned!

– Advertisement –