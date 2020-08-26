High court: UP to Impose lockdown again Amid COVID. Allahabad High Court says Uttar Pradesh should impose completely lockdown as the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the state. High court says Government has prepared how to revive the economy, but no preparation for coronavirus that how to decrease these cases. The UP has failed to maintain coronavirus cases in the state.

As the cases rise suddenly, The High court suggests UP government to completely impose lockdown. If the Government doesn’t do so, The High court itself will have to impose the lockdown.

The high court also asks the UP Government what preparations have been done by the Government to handle the coronavirus cases. Imposing lockdowns may not be a solution but can stop rising cases so rapidly.

The high court asked the government to give all necessary steps to handle this Covid-19 within five days. Otherwise, Highcourt will have to impose lockdown in Uttar Pradesh.