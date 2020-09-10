Here Some Latest Updates About Villain And Other Things Of ‘Captain Marvel 2’

– Advertisement –

Numerous cosmic villains might serve as the main antagonist of Captain Marvel 2. Within her first solo excursion, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) needed to fight one of Mar-Vell’s old enemies. In the film, she was thrust into the middle of this Kree-Skrull War, with the assumption being that the shape-shifting Skrulls would take up most of her focus. However, as things often are in the MCU, it turned out that things weren’t what they seemed.

Queen Veranke

There are rumors that Marvel is likely a”Secret Invasion” story in the MCU. If Marvel’s intention is not to give it its movie or Disney+ series, it could be that Marvel will create it the plot of Captain Marvel 2 instead. If this is so, the villain of the movie would likely be the personality who orchestrates the Skrulls’ invasion of Earth from the comics.

Korvac

Heavily rumored for Captain Marvel 2 is Michael Korvac, a personality who’s best-remembered for a narrative that played in the pages of The Avengers in the 1970s. After gaining the Power Cosmic, Korvac became one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe and was targeted by Vance Astro’s Guardians of the Galaxy from the future. Korvac along with his lover, Karina, came to Earth to remake the universe into a much better place but were opposed by that which was possibly the most massive gathering of superheroes that had occurred up until the stage.

Rogue

Surprisingly, the subject of many rumors surrounding Captain Marvel two points to the film’s villain being Rogue. Though Rogue is known mostly for her ties to the X-Men, she made her start as an enemy of the Avengers and Carol Danvers. In the behest of Mystique, the power-stealing Rogue absorbed Carol’s memories and abilities, and she used them to combat the Avengers.

Annihilus

In Marvel Comics, Annihilus is the alien ruler of a measurement known as the Negative Zone. From the Silver Age, it was discovered and explored by the Fantastic Four, who had been forced to compete with Annihilus. The majority of his battles with Marvel’s First Family during that time frame resulted from his repeated attempts to escape the Negative Zone.

Moonstone

Karla Sofen was a devious psychologist who acquired a strange crystal that amuses her with superpowers. As Moonstone, Karla combined the Masters of Evil and struggled with the Avengers on multiple occasions. She became a ruthless villain that was willing to do whatever it took to get what she desired, and she concocted various schemes created to defeat her foes.

