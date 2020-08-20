Here is Why Steve Bannon, Former Adviser of Trump Arrested for Fraud ?

Steve Bannon, former adviser of Trump arrested for Fraud in crowdfunding. Three others have also been arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an online crowdfunding campaign for a border wall for the United States of America. The amount has been expected in fraud Crowdfunding, which is almost 25 million dollars.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Steve Bannon and three others started a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign ‘We Build The Wall’ scheme.

Federal Prosecutors claimed to have raised more than $25m to build a wall along the southern border of the United States by fake crowdfunding campaign started by a former adviser of President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

He was a top adviser to US President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who later served as White House chief strategist,

Statement from White House For Former Adviser of Trump Arrested For Fraud

After Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday, President Trump was asked many questions by reporters at the White House. He said replying to their questions that “I feel very badly. I haven’t been dealing with him for a very long period of time,” Trump said. “I don’t like that project, I think it was a project being done for showboating reasons.” Trump said thought it was “inappropriate” to finance the border wall with private funds.

The We Build The Wall website claims 500,000 people have donated and $25m has been raised.