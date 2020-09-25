Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns from Modi Union Cabinet

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from the Union Cabinet. She is the Minister of Food Processing Industries in the Government of India. She took her office back in 2019 when the Modi government took power once again after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

She said in a tweet “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister,” she tweeted, just after few hours before bills were passed by Lok Sabha” according to some sources she wasn’t in favor of bill since it was proposed therefore she resigned from her important post.

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020



Baton Charge on Farmers

Farmers are doing protests on the large scale against this bill from few weeks, most of them are from Haryana & Punjab.an incident took place where thousands of farmers faced lathi charge & many others booked. When police revoked the farmer’s protest rally, the agitated farmers broke the barricading and blocked the national highway, connecting Delhi to Ambala. The Haryana farmers also warn the police to jam all roads in the state if the government fails to meet their demands by 20 September by unfortunately bill has been passed but the government gives all assurance to the farmers.

Opposition party INC leader & Punjab’s CM Capt Amarinder Singh welcomes Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s decision he said “It’s motivated not by any concern for farmers but to save their own dwindling political fortunes. Too little too late.”