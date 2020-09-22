Harley Quinn Season 3 – Release Date, Plot, and Cast

Harley Quinn is an American adult animated series based on the DC comics character written and produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. It is a superhero dark dramedy crime fiction that explores Harley Quinn’s life with poison Ivy (new love interest) after her breakup with her ex Joker. The series will officially be moving to HBO max permanently.

Harley Quinn has had two seasons come out, and we have all seen the tremendous growth that Harley’s character has achieved. She went from being under Joker’s shadow in season one to completely breaking off ties with him, realizing that she’s not a basic vanilla villain and finding her true soulmate.

Harley Quinn Season 3 : Plot

Co-creator JustinHalpern previously stated that the team was thinking about Harley Quinn Season 3 while they were writing the Season 2 finale.

“For us, we wanted to make sure that the characters were mentally healthy. It sounds crazy because it’s a silly cartoon where we do a lot of shit,” he told Syfy Wire. “But we wanted to make sure the characters were in a mentally healthy place where we could do a Season 3 and not have to make it about, ‘Are they going to break up? Are they not going to break up?’ and just have them be together.”

Fans should expect season 3 to explore Harley’s relationship with Ivy (which could very likely be in jail if they are caught). Additionally, Harley Quinn’s executive producer Justin Halpern mentioned that both Ivy and Harley have been in bad relationships in the past. Hence, Halpern said he plans on the theme to be “what is it like to be in a good relationship after you’ve only ever been in bad relationships with abusive people?”

Harley Queen Season 3 : Release Date

While season 2 was a perfect ending for the character’s journey, naturally our hearts cannot accept saying goodbye to her. We want more! The very first season of Harley Quinn was released in November 2019, followed by next season in April 2020. Recently, on18 Sept, Harley Quinn was announced to be renewed for the third season. Well lucky for us, the renewal for season 3 has been confirmed to air on HBO max. We think that we will be graced by the new season either late 2021 or early 2022. Although no dates or plot information have been released yet.

You guys ready to do this again? Season 3 coming to @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/QM0dZcGgwG — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) September 18, 2020

Harley Quinn Season 3 : Cast

Apart from the obvious presence of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy we are expecting Batman (Diedrich Bader), Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), Bane (JamesAdomian), and Gordon (Christopher Meloni) to return as casts for season 3. As they are the main supporting characters for the series and without them, the show will be comparatively bland.

Harley will possibly be on her journey to find her place as a non-vanilla villain, meaning that she might not be the 100% evil character she thought she is. Season 3 might showcase a lot more growth for Harley and as fans, we can’t wait to see her shine!

No trailer or teaser has been released yet as the renewal for the third season was announced just a few days ago. Cypress Chronicles will update this article when it is released.