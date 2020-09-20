Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline Check Here

HarleyQuinn is an American animated adult-superhero series which is based on DCComics Character. After completing the two successful seasons the animated series are coming back with season 3. Here we will give you all updates and information about the upcoming season of Harley Quinn. The Fans are looking quite excited about the Harley Quinn season 9 and expecting a unique story.

The Superhero Series Harley Quinn is created by Justin Halpern and Dean Lorey also the movie is featuring Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell in leading role voices. The makers are all set with season 3 of Harley Quinn and in season 3 you will see something different and violent. The series is quite popular and has a different fan base so fans are extremely waiting for season 9.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Release Date-

The first season of the animated web series Harley Quinn was released in 2019 and now makers are quite ready with season 3but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, makers have to postpone the shoot and now there is no exact release date for Harley Quinn season 3. If we get any information about release date then we cychron.com will inform you as well.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Cast-

The Harley Quinn is an amazing supervillain series and every character of the series is different so, in season 3 you will see the same old cast of the former season but some new characters will join the show and make it more entertaining. Here is the list of expected casts of Harley Quinn season 3.

Kaley Cuoco as HarleyQuinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Joker

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as SyBorgman

J.b Smoove as Frank thePlant

James Adomian as Bane

Diedrich Bader as Batman

Harley Quinn Season 3 Storyline-

As you all know that Harley Quinn is an adventure story of a girl who breaks up with the Joker. The story follows HarleyQuinn and her friend. In the last season of the series, you saw that the GothamCity has become isolated from the rest of the United States where Harley and her friends play a major role in the Injustice league also, the Poison Ivy Confess her feelings for Harley. The Makers are planning something major and different for season 3 of Harley Quinn so they didn’t reveal much about the season 3 story but we’re it will entertain you as well.

Here are all updates of the upcoming season of Harley Quinn and we’re sure you’re going to love season 3. The makers didn’t reveal much about season 3 but all the information is here also, if we get any updates then Cychron.com will inform you till then stay tuned with us.