Hanna Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

Sometimes it’s very hard to say goodbye to our favorite web series or Starcast, Hanna web series is one of them. The open-ended finale of Hanna season two leaves everyone, including our favorite, most-loving character Hanna herself also with lots of mysteries, like what if Marissa and Hannah are ready to infiltrate Utrax again? Can we see Clara again? And much more suspense which needs to be revealed.



Now here is the good news for all Hanna’s die-hard fans, the Hanna Season 3 is back with full of thrill and excitement. Amazon Prime officially a for Hanna Season 3 to clear all the suspense and mysteries that are left in Season 2. So, be with us to know everything about the Hanna Season 3, like about the release date, star cast, trailer, and of course talk about some story highlights of Hanna Season 3.

Hanna Season 3 Release Date

The release date of Hannah Season 3 has not been officially announced by Amazon or the makers of this series. Shooting for the third season was halted because of a worldwide coronavirus epidemic. The season is also based on a picture of the same name. Season 3 has brought for us an extended version of Hanna’s life and experiences. We are expecting this in early 2021. You will get an update from Cychron whenever an Official announcement is there for the release date.



Star Cast of Hanna Season 3

In Hanna Season 3, you will love to see your favorite characters again:

Esme Creed-Miles playing as Hanna

Mireille Enos performing as Marissa Wiegler

Joel Kinnaman performing as Erik Heller

Noah Taylor acting as Dr. Roland Kurek

Dermot Mulroney performing as John Carmichael

Anthony Welsh playing as Leo Garner

Cherrelle Skeete behaving as Terri Miller

Katie Clarkson Hill performing as Joanne McCoy

Trailer of Hanna Season 3

There is no trailer for Hanna Season 3 has arrived yet as it has only been announced. It seems viewers will have to wait to get the first look at Season 3. Not sure, but it might be possible fans can see the first glimpse of Season 3 early as 2021.

Plot of Hanna Season 3

As we see in season 2, Hanna trying to save his friend Clara by risking his life. It is expected that season 3 will be picked up from where season 2 ended. Until now, the plot for season 3 is completely unknown. So let’s wait for this upcoming thrilling Hanna Season 3. Cychron will keep you up-to-date on this series, so stay tuned with us also!

