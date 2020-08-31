Hanna Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot: All details you need to know

Hanna Season 3 Release Date: Hanna is one of the best series on Amazon. Hanna season 3 has been revived by Amazon Prime. Hanna is an American action drama web television series, based on the 2011 film of the identical name on Prime video. The series was created and written by David Farr and directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

Hanna Season 2 was released on July 3, 2020. The series was renewed for third season recently. The shooting for the series took place in Spain, Slovakia, Hungary and the United Kingdom.

Hanna Season 3 Release Date

Hanna season 3 release date is not officially announced either by Amazon or makers of the show. Filming for third season has been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic all over the world. The series is based on a movie of the same name. The series has brought to us the expanded version of Hanna’s life and experiences. We are expecting its arrival at the beginning of 2021. We are yet to have an official launch date.

Hanna Season 3 Cast:

There were new faces announced for the next season such as:

Dermot Mulroney, set to play John Carmichael

Anthony Welsh set to portray Leo Garner

Cherelle Skeete set to play Terri Miller

Severine Howell-Meri and Gianna Kiehl as new Utrax trainees Helen and Jules