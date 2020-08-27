Grimm’s victory, a 21 year old transgender student of Gloucester High School.

Grimm a 21 year old transgender, who now lives in California and is an activist for transgender rights. When he was in high school, was required to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms. He was facing discrimination due to his sex, which is unlawful and this judgement made by court is a big victory for entire transgender community. Other students being a transgender Hopefully will not face the same discrimination faced by Grimm.

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a Virginia school board’s transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional and discriminated against a transgender male student who was barred from using the boys bathrooms in his high school.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Gloucester County School Board violated Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys bathrooms.The panel upheld a decision from a federal judge in Norfolk who ruled last year that Grimm’s rights were violated under the US Constitution’s equal protection clause as well as under Title IX, a federal civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

“They were stigmatizing and humiliating,” said Joshua Block, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Grimm began transitioning from female to male while he was a student at Gloucester High School, located in a mostly rural area about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Richmond. He had chest reconstruction surgery and hormone therapy. In 2016, when he was in 12th grade, he obtained a Virginia court order and Virginia birth certificate declaring his sex as male.