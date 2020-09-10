Godzilla vs. Kong: release date, line-up, storyline and all the details you need to know

– Advertisement –

Godzilla and Kong will be the most beloved and famous frictional monstrous animal characters. This is the best franchise to dominate the monster making genre. With 35 films in the Godzilla franchise and 11 in the Kong franchise. None of the films have ever flopped. Now it seems like Godzilla Vs. Kong will be another attraction on the list of films. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

When will the movie come out?

The producers of this new edition of King Kong vs. Godzilla, specifically Godzilla vs. Kong, were planning to release the movie this season in November. However, as you read earlier, this is not possible due to the COVID-9 situation. Now the Godzilla vs. Kong group has set a new launch date. If all goes like this, you can enjoy the movie in theaters on May 21, 2021. The film is still in production, sources said.

Story line

However, for Godzilla Vs. Kong, but we think the split will happen because of their egos. Godzilla often wreaks havoc on the city, and Kong struggles to stop him and thus the decisive battle will take place.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brownish, Rebecca Hall, Brian Three Henry, Shun Oguri, Eliza Gon Zalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi and many others.

