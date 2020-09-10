Glen Powell’s Character Has The Family Resemblance

– Advertisement –

Powell’s resemblance to Kilmer also backs up the theory which Hangman is Iceman’s son. Both actors have the same bodily features such as face and eye shape and lighter hair. They’re also similar in height, with Kilmer just a centimeter shorter than Powell, while Cruise is significantly shorter.

Aside from the physical similarity, Top Gun: Maverick’s marketing is also selling Hangman because of Iceman’s contemporary concerning personality. The trailers have framed Powell’s personality since the cocky rival to Rooster, which was reminiscent of a youthful Kilmer three decades back in Top Gun. While Maverick is fiercely competitive, he was mostly cool and calm. He had been confident in himself that he did not engage in verbal ribbing despite Iceman initiating an altercation rather frequently — particularly at the commencement of their training exercises.

It’s also worth noting that Kilmer was not initially going to be in Top Gun: Maverick. A good deal of Top Gun actors aren’t returning for the sequel for varying reasons, but Kilmer reportedly moved to great lengths to be included in the job. Fortunately, the manufacturers agreed to bring him on board. Iceman’s belated addition Top Gun: Maverick is also the reason why Powell was brought in with an enlarged function — or vice versa. Whatever the case, because both actors weren’t part of the blockbuster’s authentic story, their involvement might have something to do with each other.

– Advertisement –