Early into Frozen 2 – the sequel to the 2013 hit Disney animated musical film – one of the two leads in Elsa (Idina Menzel) sings: “I have had my experience, I don’t want something fresh. I’m fearful of what I am risking if I accompany you.” Those lyrics are a part of “Into the Unknown”, a solo with a wordless look for the Norwegian singer Aurora which comes closest to the earworm success of “Let It Go”, but they can also be viewed as a reference to this movie’s presence in the first location. Outside of the fact that the original made more than a billion dollars and became the most massive animated movie of all time on its release, why did Disney make Frozen 2? And does this have a bigger purpose than to refuel Disney’s merchandising efforts?

The brief, simple answer: not really. The first Frozen took on fairy-tale conventions – one of them, a gullible Anna (Kristen Bell) as she quickly fell in love with Hans, that turned out to be not “Prince Charming” but the protagonist – gave them a modern spin. What makes it even more impressive was that Disney itself has been responsible for nearly all of these fairy-tales. It almost felt like the studio was laughing at its own cost. Almost. And others “Let It Go” to possess pro-LGBT undertones, which led fans to speculate if Elsa would be Disney’s first princess. But Frozen 2 re-defines fairy tales goes further with Elsa’s new sexuality. It plays it safe.

That does not mean Frozen 2 – from coming directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, operating off a script by Lee – has nothing to say. However, its new topics, that have related to environmentalism, indigenous people, historical wrongs, and inviting male partners, though important in there, are not delivered with the same certainty and style of this 2013 original. Its messaging lacks the emotional resonance which was in the heart of Frozen, and ultimately, feels half-baked. And in being more older, Frozen 2 is aimed at the kids who grew up together with the initial person, so parents will probably need to perform more explaining to the younger ones, as appeared to be the case in the India premiere.

Frozen 2 starts with a flashback to Elsa and Anna’s childhood, where their parents – King Agnarr (Alfred Molina) and Queen Iduna (Evan Rachel Wood) – prepare the building blocks of this sequel, involving an enchanted forest which was wrapped in an impenetrable fog following the four forest spirits were enraged for reasons not entirely clear. Thirty-four decades later and a little over three years because of the episode of the original movie, everything is nice and dandy from the kingdom of Arendelle. As additional proof, the throw croons how”Some Things Never Change”. Except Elsa is being hauled to a mysterious voice only, she can listen to, which is all the more alluring given the title of Queen has never really been a real desire.

In her efforts to reach out through song – this is really where “Into the Unknown” comes in – Elsa accidentally awakens the enchanted forest spirits, which in turn take out their anger on Arendelle, putting her people out of a house. Now, Elsa does not have any choice but to journey north towards said woods. Anna protests because she is worried for her sister, but she and her boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer Sven, and the speaking snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) – eventually tag along. It’s here that Frozen 2 correctly kicks into gear, together with the productions getting the chance to showcase new locales and magic components, as they use fall’s range of colours, Nordic folklore, and salamanders to bring it into life.

Narratively, Frozen 2 is entirely predictable, either because it hints too strongly or because its twists are not original at all. And in filling in gaps and fixing held-over queries, it ends up revisiting what it handled already in the very first film: bonds. It doesn’t know how to add to what’s come before, and therefore it can’t offer the character growth a sequel demands. The more interesting household ribbon is the one that deals with all the sins of the past. Its message is innovative as it should be, but the requirement to have a happy ending gets in the way. Other characters suffer also. Kristoff has no function in the plot, so he has ruled from two midway, and Olaf’s worries about growing up are not brought home.

These two – Olaf and Kristoff – are responsible for some of the biggest laughs in Frozen 2. (In the India premiere, the younger ones hollered the most at Olaf’s inquisitiveness and obliviousness and Elsa’s showcase of her near-limitless powers) Though most of Olaf’s comedic lines will likely be overly on-the-nose for adults, a standout second for Gad is his breathless recap of the events of the original. Talking of self-aware humor, Elsa admits she also can’t stand “Let It Go”, the closest Frozen 2 comes to a fourth-wall-breaking moment. Together with Kristoff, the highlight is “Lost in the Woods”, a power ballad that stations’80s glam rock and is replete with every audio movie cliché you can dream about. It’s blatantly cheesy and campy, and it’s a hoot.

But those delightful scenes are not enough to lift a sequel that is not as inspired as the first in both forms of writing: the story or the tunes. (wife-husband duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return because the songwriters, and they also played a part on the prior this time around.) Sure, Frozen 2 had more giant boots to fill because nobody at Disney expected Frozen to become the hit it did. But director Buck and writer-director Lee cannot spin a brand new yarn that has the same staying power as Olaf in permafrost. In the end, it ends up being a film that has lots to show but little to say, a frequent review for films today who are trying to cash in.

If Frozen 2 ends up earning a billion dollars too on the back of the original’s success, Disney will no doubt want a third entry someplace down the line. But – to paraphrase Elsa — I have had my adventure, and I am frightened of what Disney risks if it follows the money.



