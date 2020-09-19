Four More Shots Please Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline

FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE!!! If you are a fan of amazon prime’s web series with the mentioned title, I can bet you are waiting impatiently for the next season o be on air. So gems, have a hold on your breath, and get ready for the most awaited news. Yes…..! season 3 of your favorite show “four more shots please” is a short time away to be on your screens.



So finally the wait is over and it’s time to renew your amazon prime’s subscription if you have not done it already because I’m damn sure no one will take the risk of missing the most-watched Indian original of 2020. It was Friday when the official announcement for season 3 was made. It is well known that the response to four more shots was phenomenal as it became the most-watched Indian show this year.



In fact, the first season was on the list of top three most-watched Amazon original series from India in 2019. A third season was officially announced on Friday. In a statement made by the head of amazon original, amazon prime India Aparna Purohit, the second season has set another benchmark.



It is no surprise that the term “Four More Shots Season 3” became one among the most searched terms immediately the show broke all the records and topped the list of hit web series. The series was streamed in 2019 for the first time and the second season came in May this year.

Release Date on Amazon Prime

Unfortunately, there is no fixed date announced yet by Amazon Prime Video India for the official release of “Four More Shots Please”. The possibility is there that the season 3 will be on air in the next summer but it could arrive earlier so keep an eye on the next update. Surely Cychron will also notify you with the latest update.

Season 3 storyline

Four More Shots is a story that revolves around the life of four friends Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Sidhi living in one of the busiest cities of India, Mumbai. These ladies believe in living life to it’s best and try everything to be successful in their approach. The show picks up the track with all the ups and downs in their journey where they always stand with each other no matter what with hope towards better days to come.

As these women are not conservative types, they fight with the personal as well as professional challenges, and when they need a break, an evening bar is their happy place and drinks are their happiness.

It is very obvious that in the new season, the four friends will be seeing facing new problems and challenges. The entertaining part is how they cope up with every obstacle that comes in their way and this varies part is the show’s TRP.

Season 3 Cast

The cast of season 3 begs talented actors. Sayani Gupta as Daini Rizvi, Bani J Sav as Umang Singh, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon, and Manvi Gagaru as Sidhi Patel will be back for season 3 of Four More Shots Please. So, get ready for getting your next dose of entertainment.

